It’s the city’s biggest Pride celebrations yet.

Pride in Sunderland starts in style this Saturday, June 1, heralding a whole month of celebrations and events for all.

Pride in Sunderland pop up gallery at the Bridges. Report OUT Chair and CEO Drew Dalton with Out North East’s Peter Darrant.

The free festival launches at The Bridges on Saturday with a broad range of rainbow-themed activities.

As part of the shopping centre’s support for the event, an empty unit near to Primark has been transformed into a Pride hub for the month, which is also hosting an award-winning exhibition.

The Flag in the Map is an award-winning photographic exhibition that’s been shown all over the world and features countries where many LGBTQ+ people still face persecution.

A thought-provoking series of images which depict what the rainbow flag means to different people around the world, it was started by North East-based human rights organisation ReportOUT and the Gilbert Baker Foundation, which was set up in honour of the artist and activist Gilbert who, in 1978, created the iconic rainbow flag, which has become a symbol for LGBTQ+ rights.

Flag in the Map has gone on to win huge acclaim, with support from the likes of Dustin Lance Black, Oscar-winning LGBTQ producer and husband of Tom Daley.

The exhibition features stories from across the world

Having Flag in the Map displayed in his home region is a proud moment for Drew Dalton, CEO of ReportOUT.

He said: “We asked the public from around the world to send their photographs of the Pride flag, or a similar flag to it, and to tell us what it meant to them. We got over 200 applicants and had to narrow it down to less than 50.

“And what you see here is photographs from 40 plus countries, from people telling their real lived experiences about what life is like for them, from living in Shanghai to the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya to the world’s biggest trans flag right here in the UK.”

The exhibition is award-winning

Peter Darrant from Out North East, organisers of Pride in Sunderland, said: “The Flag in the Map exhibition is all about community, so it ties in perfectly with Pride in Sunderland, but the festival isn’t just about the rainbow flag and LGBTQ+ rights, it’s about pride in your city, pride in your neighbourhood, pride in your football club and what that means to you.

“We have had an amazing response to the festival, with more than 25 / 30 events from different organisations and businesses.

“The hub will be open throughout the month and is a safe space where people can pop in. We had help from volunteers from Nissan to get it ready and it’s a really unique space.”

*The Rainbow Hub and Flag in the Map exhibition, which is sponsored by Grand Central, will be running at unit 8 at The Bridges until June 30

Pride in Sunderland launch day

The Pride in Sunderland hub is open throughout June and is near Primark

The month-long Pride in Sunderland starts on Saturday, June 1 with a host of activities at The Bridges.

They include a Pride tree being installed at Central Square, with shoppers encouraged to write a message to hang on the tree.

Events this Saturday also include a children’s story time with drag queen, Miss Gloria Love, at 11am and 1pm, with a placard making workshop for people of all ages from 11am to 3pm at Unit 8 – next to Primark – which will also double as a Pride information hub throughout the month.

Children are also being asked to take part in a large scale art project from 10am, where they will be asked to put a handprint on a giant canvas, with the final piece unveiled during the Pride march on June 29.

Other events throughout the month

East 17 headline Pride in the City

There’s a whole host of events throughout June which are available to view at outnortheast.org.uk

Highlights include a free Pride in Sunderland family picnic on Sunday, June 9 from 12pm to 4pm in Sunniside Gardens with a mini Pride, kids rides, market stalls, food vendors and family activities.

The festival will culminate with the free Pride March, starting at 11am from Park Lane on Saturday, June 29.