Missing Sunderland woman Hilda Robertson found safe and well
An elderly woman who went missing from Sunderland on Tuesday, October 29, has been found safe and well.
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 6:39 am
Eighty-year-old Hilda Robertson was last seen on the No 12 bus near to St Matthews Church in Silksworth Road at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 29.
Officers have confirmed the pensioner has been found.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Great news everyone! Hilda Robertson, 80, who went missing in Sunderland earlier has been found safe and well.
"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal!"