Missing Sunderland man, 91, found safe and well following appeal
A missing man from Sunderland, who has dementia, has been found safe and well this morning (Sunday, September 29).
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 10:04 am
James Kemp was last seen at around 5pm yesterday (Saturday, September 28) leaving his accommodation on Seafarer Way in Hendon, Sunderland.
Searches have been carried out by police teams and an appeal to ask for the public’s help to find James was launched earlier today.
The 91-year-old is in the early stages of dementia and police officers were becoming increasingly concerned or his welfare.
Thankfully James has now been found safe and well.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Police searching for missing 91 year old James Kemp can now confirm that he has been found safe and well.”
The appeal received a massive response on social media with thousands of people sharing a picture of James in the hope it will help find him.