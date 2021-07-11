Missing four-year-old boy and his father found safe and well

A father and his four-year-old son have been found safe and well.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:00 am
Northumbria Police confirmed that the pair have been found safe and well.

James Malone, four, and his dad Ian Malone, 44, has last been seen around 10.15 am on Sunday, July 4 near an address in Rowlands Gill, Gateshead.

In a tweet just before 1am on Sunday, July 11 Northumbria Police thanked the public for their help with the appeal.

It said: “We're pleased to announce missing Gateshead man Ian Malone and his four-year-old son James have now been found safe and well.”

