Missing children on Sunderland seafront leads to plea from Coastguard as heatwave hits North East
Sunderland’s Coastguard Rescue Team has issued a plea for families to keep a check on children while out at the beach.
It follows call outs to the team, the RNLI and Northumbria Police just before 2pm, 3.15pm and 4.30pm today, Tuesday, July 23,
Their appeal follows on from one from the police, which highlighted how a series of calls had been made about missing children across Sunderland and South Tyneside as youngsters enjoyed the hot weather.
Read More
A spokesperson for the Coastguard: “Three calls to support RNLI Lifeguards and Northumbria Police at an exceptionally busy beach at Seaburn this afternoon involving concern for the welfare of children.
“The first two related to missing children while the third involved a child on rocks with persons swimming out to assist.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Fortunately, all incidents were quickly resolved without – as far as we are aware – anyone coming to harm before the Coastguard Rescue Team proceeded.
“Persons responsible for children on beaches should always be aware of a child’s location at all times.
“Wristbands, which can be obtained from Lifeguards and Coastguards, should be used for youngsters.
“An emergency contact telephone can be written on these to ensure a lost child can be quickly reunited if found.”
They added people should remember to dial 99 and ask for the Coastguard in all coastal emergencies.