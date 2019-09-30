Missing Chester-le-Street teenager found safe and well
Police officers searching for a Chester-le-Street teenager, who had gone missing for four days, has been found safe and well.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 13:25 pm
Lewis Sale-Thorn had been missing from an address in the Chester-le-Street area since Thursday, September 26.
A public appeal was issued on Sunday, September 29, by police officers who were searching for Lewis.
In a post on social media, a spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Lewis Sale-Thorn has been located safe and well. Thank you for all of your help.”