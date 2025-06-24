Military reenactments and more as Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend returns

Sunderland will once again do its veterans and serving military community proud with two days of events and celebrations.

The Armed Forces Weekend will take over Seaburn Rec from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29.

Entry is free to the event and there’s plenty to look forward to as the city celebrates its Armed Forces, veterans, cadets and their families.

There will be a vast array of military vehicles spanning over 100years from the UK & US forces.

Meanwhile, reenactment and living history groups will be displaying their weapons and skills in the central arena and on their static displays and showcasing the rich history of the Armed Forces.

Also in attendance will be military associations, groups and support networks, as well as national and local charities and organisations.

In addition, there will be live stage performances, street food caterers and more.

And Sunderland AFC will also be joining in the action.

The club will have a stall set up on both days where fans and families can come together to enjoy a variety of activities.

Attendees can look forward to special guest appearances, engaging with club representatives, and participating in raffles with some top prizes up for grab.

Other sporting highlights will include the Dropkick Championship Wrestling (DCW) making a return to the weekend and showcasing some great wrestling talent.

Sunderland shows its support

Sunderland City Council will be marking Armed Forces Day | Submitted

As well as the weekend’s events, a special civic reception and flag raising ceremony will take place at City Hall as Sunderland honours Armed Forces Day on Friday, June 27.

The event will begin at 10am, with those planning to attend asked to arrive at City Hall by 9.45am.

The event is being held to recognise and thank those in the Armed Forces community for their dedication and sacrifice.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, will be joined by Councillor Harry Trueman, the city’s Armed Forces Champion, who will speak on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

Following the speeches, the Mayor’s Chaplain, Canon Clare MacLaren, Provost of Sunderland Minster, will lead a short prayer and bless the Armed Forces flag once it has been raised on the balcony of the Mayor’s Parlour.

The ceremony will conclude with a short opportunity for networking and photographs, finishing at approximately 11am.