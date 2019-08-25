Firing up the boilers at Ryhope Engines Museum during the Bank Holiday weekend event.

The museum held one of its popular Steaming Weekend events for the Bank Holiday weekend, giving visitors the chance to see the spectacular Victorian water works in full operation.

The three-day event, which began on Saturday August 24, also features an impressive display of around 50 military vehicles and artillery, dating from the Second World War to the present day, parked up outside of the building, along with outdoor displays and stalls.

Former Sergeant Frank Pawley with a Scimtar AFV similar to the ones he served in during the early 1980s, which is on display at Ryhope Engines Museum.

Now a volunteer-run museum, Ryhope Pumping Station was built in 1868 and supplied drinking water to Sunderland and the surrounding areas for 100 years.

The site is still owned by Northumbrian Water, with the museum’s dedicated team helping preserve the historic monument as well as opening up for visitors for “steaming events” a number of times a year.

Glorious sunshine ensured the event was a success once again, attracting visitors to the site in Waterworks Road.

The free event gave visitors the chance to check out two 100 horsepower beam engines built by R & W Hawthorn, three 'Lancashire' boilers dating from 1908, a blacksmith's forge with ironwork demonstrations, a waterwheel, steam engines, pumps and waterworks accessories.

Youngster Kevin George, seven, checks out the military vehicles on display at Ryhope Engines Museum.

The event also takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, with the museum opening from 11am to 4pm.

Particularly keen visitors can get more involved by arriving just before 11am to help the volunteers start up the engines for the day.

As well as special steaming events, the site is open to the public as a static exhibit every Sunday, between 2pm and 5pm, until the end of December.

Museum staff and volunteers setting up the cook house at Ryhope Engines Museum.

Keith Bell, Ryhope Engines Trust chairman, said: "Preserving this special site for generations to come and opening to the public would not be possible without the amazing support of the volunteers, Northumbrian Water and our local partners, so a big thank you to them."