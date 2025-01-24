Milestone paves the way for opening of Riverside Sunderland world-class construction academy

On a HICSA site visit are, from left, Toni Rhodes, deputy CEO of Education Partnership North East, Cllr Michael Mordey, and Jonathan Pepper, project manager at BRIMS.

Work to construct a world-leading construction skills academy in Sunderland has reached a major milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) has officially been marked as watertight.

Fit-out works at the Riverside Sunderland site are now under way, with work set to continue over the coming weeks and months ahead of its anticipated opening in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by Sunderland City Council and managed by Sunderland College, HICSA is a state-of-the-art education hub designed to train local people in building and upgrading homes using modern construction methods, low-carbon materials and smart and renewable energy technology.

The facility marks a significant step forward in the city’s ambition to support a skilled workforce capable of creating factory-built, eco-friendly homes that meet the demands of a sustainable future, the first of which will be built at Riverside Sunderland.

Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “This is a significant moment in the development of HICSA, bringing us one step closer to this fantastic facility opening its doors to its first intake of students.

“The academy will not only create opportunities for local people but will also position Sunderland as a centre of excellence for construction, providing the UK with the skilled workforce required to help tackle the nation’s housing shortage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside Maker and Faber, Vaux Housing, Culture House, and the Eye Hospital, all of which are under construction nearby, it is yet another world-class facility rising from the ground at Riverside Sunderland, helping us deliver a more prosperous and successful Sunderland for generations to come.”

The transformational facility has been supported by funding from the UK Government, with the aim of ensuring Sunderland is at the forefront of sustainable housing and construction.

Toni Rhodes, deputy CEO of Education Partnership North East, said: “We are delighted to announce that HICSA has been marked as watertight - a major milestone in this exciting development. We are now looking forward to fitting the academy out with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities ahead of its opening in the summer.

"HICSA will provide our students with immersive, industry-standard training in the latest construction skills and techniques and we can’t wait to welcome our first cohort in September.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland-headquartered construction company, BRIMS Construction, is leading the construction of HICSA.

Jason Wood, Director at BRIMS Construction, said: “Brims Construction are proud to have been given the opportunity to work with Sunderland City Council on this prestigious project which has such importance to the local area and training of our potential future workforce.

“Progress on site continues to change on a daily basis due to the dedication and hard work of our project team and specialist subcontractors as there are presently over 100 local people working on the project on a daily basis.”

The Riverside Sunderland development includes 1,000 new energy efficient homes in four distinctive neighbourhoods, doubling the city centre population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also a new central business district will have one million square feet of modern office space, complemented by space for small businesses and start-ups

To learn more about the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan and HICSA, visit www.riversidesunderland.com