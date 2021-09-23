Memorabilia of former Sunderland AFC, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough captain Stan Anderson sold at auction

Some of Stan Anderson's memorabilia, including his 1964-55 Division Two winners' medal.

Anderson & Garland auctioned off 17 lots, which included Stan’s Football League Champions Division Two winners medal won with the Magpies in 1964-55, an England international friendly cap with Football Association dinner card at the Cumberland Hotel and programme of arrangements.

The auction attracted the attention of bidders from across the globe and reached a final auction price of more than £9,500.

Fred Wyrley-Birch, Anderson and Garland Director, said: “Today’s collectors’ sale was a great success and we’re thrilled with the result achieved.

Some of Stan Anderson's England memorabilia.

"Stan’s career is legendary, and it has been an honour to auction such iconic items.”

Stan made more than 400 appearances for Sunderland between 1952 and 1963 before moving to rivals Newcastle. He later switched to Middlesbrough in 1965.