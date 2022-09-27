The team from Swan Lodge, run by The Salvation Army, in High Street West, Sunderland will travel to Manchester to take part in organisation's annual Partnership Trophy for people who are homeless, as well as refugees and survivors of modern slavery.

The tournament, run by The Salvation Army Housing Association (SAHA), brings together football teams from Lifehouses (hostels) including Swan Lodge, outreach programmes, and SAHA services, all of which provide support for people who are homeless across the UK.

Former Sunderland AFC manager Terry Butcher, who captained the England team in the 1990 World Cup, will be cheering on the teams and inspiring players throughout the day.

Swan Lodge, Sunderland

The Salvation Army says the tournament is one way it promotes positive and independent living as it looks to tackle the underlying reasons for homelessness.

Christine Ritchie, service manager at Swan Lodge, which provides supported accommodation for up to 65 adults aged 18 and over who are homeless in Sunderland, said: “Our annual Partnership Trophy celebrates those we support through our homelessness services.

"It’s a great way for everyone to come together, whilst exercise and team sports are perfect for boosting mental and physical health as well as social skills.

Christine Ritchie, service manager at Swan Lodge

“There are often very complex reasons why people find themselves homeless and so this tournament is a way for us to celebrate all that they have overcome, the journey they’re on, and the support they have from us and our partners at each step of the way.”

The tournament is supported by the Guardiola Sala Foundation, a humanitarian charity set up by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his family, who attended the Partnership Trophy in 2019 and 2021.

Major Hilarie Watchorn, Assistant Director of the Homelessness Services Unit for The Salvation Army said: “We’re thrilled that Terry Butcher will be with us on the day, spurring our players on and talking about his life on and off the pitch.

"We also want to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Guardiola Sala Foundation, who have supported us and our residents for a number of years.”

Former England football captain and Sunderland manager Terry Butcher