Nicola and Jamie Todd, who are parents to Jake, 12, and Esther, 18 months, admit to spending £315 a week on food.

From unhealthy snacks to regular meals out, the show sees the family turn to money expert Kate Hardcastle for help in stopping their excessive spending.

Kate puts Nicola, 34, and Jamie, 27, on a cash diet which helps them to save £1,500 in two months.

Sunderland family Nicola Todd, 34, holding Esther, 18 months, with presenter Ranvir Singh, partner Jamie Todd, 27, and son Jake, 12.

And that’s not the only challenge for the family, with top personal trainer Tom Pitfield joining chef and nutritionist Dale Pinnock in overhauling the family’s diet and lifestyle.

Presented by Ranvir Singh, the ITV show Eat, Shop, Save returns to the small screen to help busy families from across the UK, learn how to save money, eat healthier food and get fit.

This time around the families will also meet former Eat, Shop, Save champions who have significantly transformed their lives after taking part in previous series.

Money expert Kate Hardcastle MBE, helped the family to cut their weekly food bill in half.

The Todd family from Sunderland. Jamie and Nicola with children Esther and Jake.

In a clip taken from the show she said: “I’m going to ask you to write down a list of all the debts that you have and the interest rates you are paying on each because I want you to prioritise paying off the biggest interest rate first, even if its a small balance, because that is where you are wasting the most cash.”

Her second tip was using cash jars to budget for the likes of food and entertainment using cash instead of credit or debit cards.

Kate said: “Doing something like the cash jars might seem old fashioned but it really works for me and the thrill you get when you actually have a savings jar full of cash cannot be beaten.”

The Todd family’s story will hit screens on Thursday, August 8, at 8.30pm on ITV.