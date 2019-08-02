Meet the Sunderland teenager representing our city in a national competition aimed at empowering young women
A Sunderland teenager will be flying the flag for the city as she competes to take home the crown for Miss Teen Great Britain.
Olivia Robertson will join a group of young women from up and down the country in the competition’s grand final this autumn – and you could help her get there.
The 17-year-old, from Grindon, was left shocked after learning she had won the title of Miss Teen Sunderland, confirming her place in the next stage of the pageant.
She now has a busy few weeks ahead to raise £350 in sponsorship to pay for her place in the contest. The deadline for fundraising is Tuesday, September 17.
As she prepares for her turn as a finalist, Olivia has said reaching this stage of the competition is what matters, and that taking home any prize would just be a bonus.
She told the Echo: “I’m hoping to take away memories and friendships that will last a long time. It’s a massive opportunity.”
Applying for the competition on a whim, Olivia said she hopes to show other girls that you do not have to be a “certain type” of pretty to compete.
She continued: “It’s about empowering young women and young girls and I thought it was a beautiful thing to represent and I’m proud to be part of it.
“It would be great to show it doesn’t matter, you can be yourself and you don’t have to fit into a mould.”
Olivia lives with mum Trudy, cat Lilo and dog Stitch. She is studying criminology and sociology at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus and works at Superdrug part time.
She also volunteers with rescue charity Animal Krackers.
In representing her city, she hopes to showcase Sunderland’s sense of community, hard work and support.
The finals of Miss Teen Great Britain are taking place at The Globe, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, on Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22.
Olivia is holding a fundraising day in partnership with Sunderland shop Crystal Moon, on Frederick Street, on Sunday, September 1.
If you want to sponsor Olivia you can visit her GoFundMe page here, or email olivia_robertson_@hotmail.com.