Sunderland’s very own motor racing sensation Charlie Benson is on the road to be the next Formula 1 sensation after being signed up to race in Formula 4.

Like many of today’s grand prix stars, Charlie honed his skills on the go-kart racing circuit.

At the age of just 12, Charlie stormed to the Superone 2022 Karting Championship title, a title that many of the current crop of F1 superstars fought over in their early days before climbing the car racing ladder.

Charlie added more wins and silverware the following year, finishing as Vice Champion in the Superone Intermax series in 2023 to continue a strong run of form and mark himself out as one of the future stars to watch ahead of a potential move into car racing.

The Sunderland teenager’s talents have now been recognised by Formula 4 squads.

After passing his Association of Racing Driver Schools test with a strong showing around Scotland’s Knockhill circuit, the young Sunderland ace has an offer already place to race on the Formula 4 circuit in 2026.

Charlie said: “My best achievement to date was winning that Superone Championship title.

“This is a series which has been won by many F1 drivers in the past. To say that I now have 50+ trophies from my successes is pretty amazing, but as always in sport you want more.

“I’m very much looking to continue that success and progress towards my ultimate goal of racing in F1.

“My next step would be the British F4 championship, as that is the first important step after karting to making the jump into the formulas and climbing the ranks.”

Charlie’s journey has also been more remarkable after recovering from a major injury that threatened to curtail his progress in karting.

He said: “ Recovering from my injury felt like a very long-winded time, with me constantly wanting to get back out and get into shape for the season ahead.” Following his return, 2025 brought further success on his way to fifth in the Superone Junior Max series.

To help make Charlie’s dream come true his family are now reaching out to local businesses to sponsor Charlie to help raise the funding to contest the full British F4 season next year.

Sponsors will not only be able to follow Charlie on his journey but will also have the opportunity to receive VIP treatment at racing weekends.

Brands will have exposure on Charlie's racing car in front of a free-to-watch TV audience on ITV and ITV4, reaching 15.8 million potential viewers. British Touring Car Championship events, of which Charlie will be part, can bring in weekend attendances of over 380,000 people.

Charlie has been inspired to take up motor racing by drivers of both the past and present.

He said: “I have always admired the history of Aryton Senna, and most recently Oscar Piastri. They both worked really hard to get what they wanted, and with that they quickly saw great results in their careers.”

Charlie has been supported in his journey by HTR Racing Team, and his driver coach, Derek Hardy who won the British Rally Championship title in 1983.