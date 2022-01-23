Meet the Sunderland food blogger that’ll have you working up an appetite with her tasty Instagram feed

Amy Henshaw, 22, from Doxford Park launched her foodie Instagram page during lockdown in 2020 to share her favourite home cooking recipes – and her audience has since grown to more than 7.5K followers.

The 22-year-old, who studied nutrition at Sheffield Hallam University, now shares snaps of delicious food at venues across the North East.

Amy, who is a trainee accountant, says she tries to visit new and independent restaurants.

Amy launched her foodie Instagram page in March 2020.

She said: “I set up the Instagram page to share recipes as it was during lockdown and there wasn’t much else to do.

"Then when everything started opening up, I started eating out more and it just went from there – I just enjoy trying new places and hopefully it encourages other people to try them too.”

The page, called amys.foodiary, includes eateries across Sunderland, Newcastle, Durham and even as far as Yorkshire and Manchester.

Amy studied nutrition at University.

She added: “I rarely go to the same place twice unless it’s very good, I like to try new independent places and I do get messages from people asking for recommendations, so it’s nice that people are interested.

"I’m in contact with other North East food bloggers and it does have that community feel, it’s a fun hobby to have.”

Amy also tries to put Sunderland at the forefront of her page with an array of Wearside venue reviews.

She said: “As Newcastle is so close, Sunderland is sometimes forgotten about but there are so many nice places so I try to push the lovely places in Sunderland too.”

Amy visits venues across the North East before posting tasty snaps.

