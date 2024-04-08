Meet the siblings who followed their late dad's footsteps into the fire service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighter Phil Davison, Crew Manager Simon Davison, and Watch Manager Becky Brown. Submitted picture

Three siblings who followed their late father’s footsteps into the fire service are helping mark a special day.

Iain Davison, who was a divisional officer for the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS), died aged just 45.

However, his children have been continuing on his good work in his honour. Sons Simon and Phil, and daughter Becky, became retained firefighters, before ultimately taking on ‘wholetime’ roles.

To mark National Siblings Day on April 10, which celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters, the family have looked back on their time in the Service together.

Firefighter Phil, who is now with Seaham day crew, was the first of his siblings to join CDDFRS in 1999 at the age of just 18.

He racked up an impressive 20 years of service as a retained firefighter at Spennymoor before fulfilling his life-long dream and becoming a wholetime firefighter in 2022.

“My dad was a Firefighter and we grew up with the Service so it was something I always wanted to do,” said Phil, who is now 43.

“We have always been a fire service-related family and it always gives us something to talk about at family gatherings.

“I have really enjoyed all of my career in the Service and there is a sense of pride following in the footsteps of our dad.”

Becky was the next to join the service aged 18, and has fond memories of working with her brothers when she started out as a retained firefighter.

She is now watch manager for Spennymoor White Watch.

The 38-year-old said: “We all became adamant after our dad passed away that we wanted to be Wholetime Firefighters, so we all joined the Service to carry on his legacy.

“When I first joined the Service, Phil was my Crew Manager, which was strange at times!

“Especially when we went to an incident where Phil was in charge and me and Simon would be sitting in the back of the appliance as breathing apparatus (BA) wearers and there would only be one other person, who was the driver!

“But I remember when I attended my first incident wearing BA and Phil was my BA partner, so that was nice.

“You don’t often get the opportunity to get your first ever BA wear with your brother.”

Simon Davison, who is now a crew manager with Bishop Auckland Red Watch, joined in 2008.

He said having siblings in the Service has been a great source of support over the years.

The 39-year-old said: “Our dad was in CDDFRS and I grew up watching him do a job that he loved.

“I enjoy the challenges - that’s the main reason I’m at Bishop because of the specialisms.

“I’m the type of person who likes helping others and I like the fact no shift is ever the same.

“It’s nice to have the family support and it’s always good to have them talk to as they understand the job and the challenges we can face.

“I don’t think I’d be able to work on the same watch as them though!”

And the family’s love of the service has being passed onto the next generation as Phil’s son, George, 12, and Becky’s daughter, Sophie, 13, are both fire cadets at Spennymoor.

It comes as Becky is set to receive her 20 years of service medal in June followed by Phil, who will be awarded his next year.

Becky added: “Being part of CDDFRS is one big family affair!”