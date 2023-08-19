After facing the personal tragedy of losing his baby son and wanting to spend more time with his family, Peter Curtis decided to leave his lucrative career as a construction manager to be with his children and give something back to his local community.

In 2009 he set up North East Sport, initially coaching a team involving his own children, Joe and Louis, which has now become a Community Interest Company with 16 teams providing coaching and competitive football for 240 children from toddlers up to the age of 16.

Peter, 50, said: “I was in construction and earning a lot of money at the time but I was hit hard by the financial crash in 2008. I did think about going back into the industry but I was always working away and I wanted to embark on something new which would support my two boys, Joe and Louis, and allow me to be closer to my family.

“I had been through a personal tragedy when my son Callum was stillborn and after this experience I knew how important it was to be there to see my children grow up.

“There was obviously a big recession and a lot of families in the Monkwearmouth area were struggling and so I also wanted to put something back into the community to give children and young people something to do.”

North East Sport founder Peter Curtis.

Following a meeting in the Family Centre at Austin House in Southwick, Peter set up his first team, initially coaching his own two boys Joe and Louis as well as recruiting other players.

He said: “Things grew very quickly and it wasn’t long before we had 32 teams of boys and girls playing in both the Russell Foster and Durham League.”

To dedicate more time to his new venture, Peter formed the North East Sport Community Interest Company.

However in 2020, like all enterprises, North East Sport was hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

Peter said: “We lost a lot of teams due to Covid but we are gradually building things back up and we are now up to 16 teams as well as running toddler coaching sessions.”

An FA Level 3 coach, Peter has also qualified as an athletics coach and North East Sport now offers the opportunity for local children to take part in an array of sports as well as running beach camps as part of Sunderland City Councils Holiday Activities and Food programme.

Peter said: “We have been providing activities and food for between 450 and 600 children every week of the school summer holidays.

“We want to be inclusive for all children which is why we keep our prices affordable. It’s heartbreaking to think that children couldn’t take part because their parents couldn’t afford the costs.”

Children taking part in the beach camp at Seaburn certainly seemed to be enjoying the activities and were thankful to Peter for his support.

Peter Curtis with beach camp participants Emily Don, 12, Evelyn Chapman, 6, Sienna Holden, 9, and Callie Lane, 9.

Monkwearmouth Academy pupil Emily Don, 12, said: “I’ve been doing the summer activities for five years. It’s lots of fun and we get to go to different places as well as doing arts and crafts and playing football.

“It is good to be able to exercise and keep fit. I think what Peter has done is phenomenal.”

Sienna Holden, nine, who attends Redby Academy, said: “I’ve really enjoyed it and I especially like coming to the beach.

“Peter is really funny and does a good job supporting children.”

Fellow Redby Academy pupil Callie Lane, nine, added: “I’ve had lots of fun. My mam and grandmother both work and so this is somewhere I am able to come. It also helps me to keep fit and healthy.”

Peter Curtis with some of the children taking part in the summer holiday beach camp.

While Peter admits it is not as lucrative as his previous career, he gets his job satisfaction and rewards in seeing the development of the children he has coached and mentored.

He said: “I think it’s important to invest in young people and a lot of our adult volunteers were once children playing for teams and taking part in activities at North East Sport.

“It’s also great when I’m out and about and people who I coached years ago will come up to me and thank me for what I did for them as a child and offer to buy me a pint.

"I've watched them grow up and it's great to get the respect of the local community."

Peter also wanted to thank Together for Children and Sunderland City Council North Area Committee for the "support they have given to a range of programmes”.