A model and painter is celebrating taking the crown in an inclusive pageant.

Mum-of-two, Bethany Louise Hughes, from Hetton, who was the victim of bullying in her younger years, has taken the top title in Royal Sapphire Queen 2024/25, a national pageant which celebrates women of all ages and body shapes.

Bethany at Royal Sapphire UK 2024 | Submitted

The 30-year-old, who also works in hospitality, won the competition earlier this month at a ceremony held in Brancepath, County Durham.

She said: “It's an inclusive system which I'm very proud to be a part of and is much more than just a crown and sash, it's a pageant system that feels more like a family who build each other up and support each other's successes.”

Bethany has taken part in numerous fundraising activities in Sunderland in the lead up to the ceremony, including abseiling down the side of Souter Lighthouse.

Bethany at her Souter Lighthouse abseil, photographed b N J Dunn Photography | N J Dunn Photography

In that time she’s raised more than £3000 for various charities, including Zoe's Place Baby Hospice, A-Sisterhood, Cancer Research UK, 4Louis, Sick Children's Trust, Giddo's Gift, Amber's Legacy and Team Fieldson.

Bethany said: “I began my pageant journey a little over a year ago by entering my first pageant, with the intention of only ever competing once.

“But then I caught the pageant bug and since then I've participated in numerous other regional and charity pageants, before competing in Royal Sapphire UK, which is my very first contracted national pageant.

She added: “In September 2024, I organised and directed my first charity pageant, Miss Radiance UK. It was a fantastic event with both a live pageant and an option for virtual entries.

“I'm pleased to announce that £505 was raised in total to be split between my chosen charities 4Louis and A-Sisterhood.

“The pageant was held at Hetton W.M.C. and there were 10 contestants across the live divisions who all performed three walks to be judged by a panel of four judges who are all very experienced in the pageant community.

“Due to its success, I have decided to run this pageant annually with pageant girls already expressing interest in competing for the 2025 crowns.”

Bethany and the Royal Sapphire UK Royalty | Submitted

Bethany says competing in pageants has become a great way to boost her self esteem after experiencing bullying when she was younger.

“My pageantry platforms are #BeTheBestYou and Mental Health Awareness. As a victim of bullying when I was younger, I suffered from low self-esteem and developed imposter syndrome,” she explained.

“I didn't know my self-worth and my confidence declined. Be The Best You serves as a reminder to be the very best version of yourself and someone that a young version of you would aspire to become.

“Mental health has impacted my life in many ways, from being a child right into adulthood. Raising awareness for mental health and supporting others is very important to me and I intend to use my voice to let anyone currently suffering know that they are not alone.

“I also suffer from a number of hidden disabilities but despite these barriers, I love nothing more than being on the stage, fundraising, volunteering and planning events.”