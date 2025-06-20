“Watching VHS videos with my kids and some popcorn just takes you back to a simpler time when you used to just go down to the video shop to get the latest movie and would pop it in your cassette player”.

The words of self-proclaimed 80s and 90s collector “geek” Thomas Little who has collected hundreds of old VHS videos, memorabilia, and video games which “transport you back in time to your childhood”.

Thomas Little with some of his VHS videos collection. | Thomas Little

Thomas, 41, from Grindon, said: “I’ve been a collector of VHS films and video games for a long time, but over the last 18 months it seems to have really taken off, in the same way vinyl records had a resurgence a few years ago.

“If you go along to markets and car boot sales, then there’s a real growing market for the old VHS videos films. They seem to be viewed as ‘geek chic’.

“If your a child of the 80s or 90s then you will remember going down to the video shop to pick out the latest film. It was much simpler back then, you didn’t have to fill in forms and pass on bank details to sign up to the latest streaming service.

“I regularly hook my VHS player up to my old television - the ones which used to take two people to carry - and settle down with my kids to watch old classic movies such as the original Jurassic Park.”

Thomas is also an avid collector of 90s console video games and 80s and 90s memorabilia.

The Retro Fair will feature VHS videos, console games, and memorabilia from the 80s and 90s. | Thomas Little

He added: “I will often get my Sega Mega Drive out to play sonic or the original Nintendo to play Mario.”

Whether you remember them first time around or not, Thomas is now calling on other ‘geek chic’ collectors to join him at what he describes as the region’s first Retro Fair which is going to be hosted at Grindon Church Community Project between 10am and 2pm on Saturday July 26.

Thomas said: “VHS video films feel like they are really growing in popularity and so we want to host people who, like me, have collections they wish to share or sell. There will also be old retro style televisions, toys, memorabilia, and video consoles and games for people to play from the 80s and 90s.”

Entry to the event is £3 for adults and £1 for children under 12. You can also buy a family ticket covering two adults and one child for £5.

Ahead of the event, Thomas is particularly keen to hear from people who may be interested in displaying their own collections.

You can find out more by emailing Thomas at [email protected]