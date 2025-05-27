Meet Sunderland's Wembley baby born during momentous day for the city

SAFC’s youngest fan couldn’t wait ‘til the end of the match to make her debut appearance.

Jersey-Rose was born during the play off finals | Submitted

Like most other people in Sunderland on Saturday morning, expectant mum Julie-Ann Nelson, from Grindon, was preparing to watch the Black Cats in the play off finals in Wembley.

The face paints and merchandise were bought and she was ready to watch the match in her local club with her family - but baby had other ideas.

New arrival Jersey-Rose Nelson wasn’t due until May 31, but made her arrival 25 minutes after kick off on May 24 after a two-and-a-half hour labour.

Jersey-Rose is now back home | Submitted

“All the family are Sunderland supporters apart from my son Joshua (13) who’s a Newcastle fan,” said Julie-Ann. “Even my birthing partner is a Sunderland fan. We’d been joking about what team the baby will support but I think she’s Sunderland through and through now.

“All the midwives were popping in during the match and letting me know the score - we think she ended up being a good luck charm. And she was worth missing the match for.”

Jersey-Rose, whose second name is after her late nana, was born weighing 6lb8oz and is a healthy baby, back home with mum.

Julie-Ann, 40, said: “I love that she was born on such a special day for Sunderland. She will always be a Wembley baby now.”