Meet some of the organisations doing incredible work in Sunderland and the North East

The invaluable work of the voluntary sector has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

We wanted to raise the profile of the organisations helping families across Wearside, the wider North East and beyond.

We asked the Sunderland Echo readers to shout out a charity or other organisation doing great work, with hundreds of people getting in touch to share a cause close to their hearts.

Our heartfelt thanks to all of the organisations and volunteers giving their time, energy and hard work to helping all of us when we need it. We included as many as possible in this article.

4Louis, Sunderland: Supporting families through miscarriages, stillbirth and child loss.

Action on Dementia Sunderland: Promoting the interests of people with dementia and their carers.

Books and Bread for Kenya, Chester-le-Street: Supporting orphanages, a rescue centre, a hospital, three Kenyan villages and many individuals in desperate need.

The Box Youth Project, Sunderland: Providing educational and recreational activities for children from Year 1 through to adults with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation, Blackhall: Supporting families with fundraising for medical treatment or equipment.

Chance Sunderland: Running community, family and young people’s activities.

Children's Heart Unit Fund (CHUF), Newcastle: Supporting pioneering services to positively impact children who receive heart treatment in the North East and their families.

Daft as a Brush, Newcastle: Providing a free transport service to and from the Freeman or RVI Hospitals for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy treatment.

Dawdon Youth and Community Centre, Seaham: Serving the community with activities and services.

East Durham Veterans Trust, Seaham: Supporting veterans across North East England.

ELCAP Easington Lane: Providing training and educational opportunities, childcare and support.

Elim Sunderland Foodbank: Helping families in crisis.

Feline Friends, Sunderland: Dedicated to the rescue and adoption of unwanted cats and kittens.

Fightback Charity, Sunderland: Providing a range of practical, social and educational services and activities to vulnerable people who experience disadvantage.

GF Community Foundation, Seaham: Inspiring people to make lifestyle changes, providing tools to learn and develop and championing community spirit.

Grace House, Sunderland: Enriching the lives of disabled young people and their families.

Great North Air Ambulance: Bringing pioneering pre-hospital care to the severely ill and injured.

Grindon Young People's Centre, Sunderland: A not-for-profit community venue offering clubs and activities to families.

Happier Days For Strays, Sunderland: Helping unwanted dogs find new homes.

Henry Dancer Days, Durham: Supporting children and young people with cancer, in memory of Henry John Dancer.

Hug in a Bag, Houghton: Giving gift bags and information to people diagnosed with breast cancer.

If U Care Share, Chester-le-Street: Suicide prevention, intervention and support.

Lambton Street Youth Centre, Sunderland: Organising activities and providing advice and assistance.

Layla's Legacy, Sunderland: Providing memory-making items to children in hospital and their families.

Lighthouse Therapy Group, Washington: A private counselling service and not-for-profit organisation.

Love, Amelia Baby Bank, Hendon: Collects donations of new and pre-loved baby items for families who need them most.

Mental Health North East, Chester-le-Street: Working to improve and protect mental health provision.

Mickey's Place, Washington: Supporting those who need a helping hand.

More Than Grandparents, Sunderland: Supporting kinship carers and their families.

Nepacs, Durham: Promoting a positive future for prisoners and their relatives.

Northumbria Blood Bikes, Durham: Delivering urgent medical supplies and blood out of hours.

Pallion Action Group, Sunderland: A resource to the community, working to meet people’s needs.

Parker Trust, Sunderland: Creating positive opportunities for children and young people.

Parkside and District Community Association, Seaham: Supporting the local community with a range of groups and activities.

Pawz For Thought, Sunderland: An animal charity operating across the North East.

Pennywell Youth Project, Sunderland: Providing youth provision and college courses, alongside other services.

Red Sky Foundation, Chester-le-Street: Raising vital funds for children and babies with heart problems.

The Special Lioness, Washington: Fundraising for families and supporting parents and carers.

Special Olympics Sunderland: Aiming to help youngsters with learning disabilities find a pathway into sport.

Springboard North East, Sunderland: Supporting the development of sustainable communities.

St Benedict's Hospice, Sunderland: Free specialist palliative care for the people of Sunderland and surrounding districts.

Stray Aid, Durham: Rescue, reunite and rehome unwanted dogs.

Sunderland Area Parent Support: Supporting parents and carers affected by a loved one’s addiction.

Sunderland Community Action Group: Supporting the communities and people of Sunderland.

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen: Providing free food to hungry people in Sunderland.

Sunderland Headlight: A service-led mental health resource centre.

The Tiny Lives Trust, Newcastle: Supporting newborn, premature and sick babies and their families.

Veterans in Crisis, Sunderland: Offering support to ex-servicemen and women.

Washington Mind: Providing mental health and wellbeing support.

Wearside Women In Need, Sunderland: Supporting communities to live a life free from domestic abuse.

Youth Almighty Project, Sunderland: Meeting the needs of children and young people through providing them with a safe space.

