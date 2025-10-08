“It gives you such a warm glowing feeling to rescue a dog and return them to their owner” - the words Seaham Coastguard’s very own dog whisperer Andy Heppell who will feature in tonight’s (October 8) screening of Coastguard: Search & Rescue SOS on Channel 5.

Andy, 48, who also lives in Seaham and works as a plumber, was given the name the ‘dog whisperer’ after successfully retrieving a number of dogs who have fallen from the clifftops running from Hendon to Seaham.

Seaham Coastguard's dog whisperer Andy Heppell. | Seaham Coastguard

He said: “I think dogs seem to struggle with the depth perception between the clifftops and the sea, which can result in it appearing quite flat from distance.

“We are regularly contacted by owners whose dogs have run off the clifftops and either fallen to the bottom or are on a narrow ledge.

“In the last year (2025) I can remember five instances where I have been lowered down in my harness to rescue people’s dogs.”

After their fall many of the dogs are often in shock and scared from their ordeal. With many of the dogs often located in precarious positions, Andy said it’s vital not to scare or alarm the dogs.

He said: “I’m normally the first on the scene for dog rescues and the first thing I do is to try and engage with the dog from the top of the cliff.

“Once I go over the top of the cliff and start to get lowered down I try to approach slowly and I will often go below the level of the dog. This helps them to not feel intimidated by the fact I’m larger than them.

“I will talk to them quietly, sometimes reaching out my hand. It’s important to wait for the dog to come to me as any sudden movements or going to grab the dog could result in them falling further.

“It’s important to wait until they are confident enough to come to me.”

Tonight’s Channel 5 episode of Coastguard: Search & Rescue SOS will feature Andy rescuing terrier Marley after he fell from Noses Point near Seaham.

Andy said: “This happened in the summer of 2024. Marley went over the top of the cliff and was suspended on a ledge where the cliff had collapsed.

“Marley was in a really precarious position and there was a real fear he could fall further down the cliff. He was also a very small dog and so I had to place him in the top of the rescue bag rather than through the usual side entrance.”

Another memorable rescue was sausage dog Bruno.

Andy added: “Bruno was like a little alligator and kept biting my glove. It doesn’t put you off the rescue, you just push through and get on with what you need to do.”

Andy puts his ability to engage with the dogs down to the training skills he developed as part of the Northumberland and Durham Labrador Retrievers Club.

Whatever the rescue situation, the joys of a successful recue remains the same.

Andy said: “Often the owners are panic stricken on the clifftops and in shock. It’s a superb feeling and gives you great satisfaction to return to the top of the cliff and to be able to hand back their dog.

“However, I couldn’t perform these recuses without the help of the rest of the team. It’s a real team effort, which is something else I love about the job.”

The Channel 5 Coastguard: Search & Rescue SOS episode featuring Andy and his rescue of Marley screens tonight (October 8) on Channel 5.