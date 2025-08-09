A grieving wife has been left devastated after the sudden death of her husband and friends of the family are now rallying around to raise money to cover the costs of his funeral and “provide some breathing space”.

Steven Trotter, 41, from Sunderland, died suddenly on Sunday (August 3), just 12 hours after developing a chest infection.

Steven Trotter has died suddenly at the age of 41. | Trotter family

He leaves behind his wife Sarah and their three young boys.

Heartbroken Sarah said: “Life’s unfair, Steven had everything to live for. His boys and I are beyond devastated. Who plans funerals at only 40? We’re just trying to get through life without our dad and husband.”

She added that Steven’s chest infection, later confirmed as seasonal influenza, went unnoticed until it was too late.

Sarah said: “He was a strong, fit, healthy man who should not have died from this. They don’t even know where he caught it.”

Following Steven’s tragic passing, his friends have rallied around Sarah and her children and have set up a GoFundMe page to provide financial support.

The fundraising page was set up by family friend Wayne Henderson. In a post on the GoFundMe page Wayne said: “I am raising money for Steven’s young family. He died 5am on Sunday at the age of 41 and leaves behind his wife and three young boys, which is devastating.

“We are raising this money to give him a decent send off and to provide support for his family.”

The fundraising page has already raised £2,840, but more help is needed to reach their goal.