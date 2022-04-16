The building, which has been part of the Old Sunderland skyline for more than 300 years, had run into a state of disrepair since closing as a church in 1988.

There was a real risk one of the city’s most historically significant buildings was in danger of demolition, but it has now been restored to its former glory as focal point of the community thanks to a £5.1million restoration project led by the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT).

Seventeen Nineteen, named after the year the church opened, will now provide a multi-purpose space for events, performances, live music and wedding receptions.

Today (April 16) saw the first of those events with a Spring Fair which included poetry readings, live drama performances and a choir.

As well as fairground rides, there was also a range of stalls selling books, paintings, pamper products and other crafts along with clothes and an array of food.

Centre Manager, Tracey Mienie, said: “The building was on the At Risk Register and so it’s amazing to see it reopened today and filled with people – something which has not happened for more than a decade.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Trueman, cuts the ribbon to open Seventeen Nineteen and it first Spring Fair.

"Seventeen Nineteen is very much the birth place of Sunderland and it’s so important a place of such historical significance is preserved. The vestry used to be home to Old Town’s council chamber and was also the court before prisoners were taken across the road to jail.”

Judith Patrick, CCT Regional Head , said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see everyone here today. Eight years ago, when we first started the project, the building was in such a poor state I didn’t think we’d get to this point and so to see everyone here today is fabulous.

"People just seem pleased to see it back after being closed for so long.”

The reopening of the building was particularly poignant for Tunstall resident, Colin Bennett, 71, who grew up in Old Sunderland.

The Spring Fair at Seventeen Nineteen which used to be Holy Trinity Church.

He said: “I’m pleased the building has been saved as I’ve a lot of personal memories. It’s where I was baptised and confirmed. I also used to sing in the church choir and attend the youth club here.

"I’m pleased the building is being put to good use again.”

The opening of Seventeen Nineteen and the Spring Fair was performed by the city’s Mayor, Cllr Harry Trueman.

Visitors enjoying the Spring Fair at Seventeen Nineteen.

After officially cutting the ribbon, Cllr Trueman said: “It was fantastic to reopen this building and to see it in all its glory. This is a jewel in the Sunderland crown and a real asset to the community.

"We need to preserve the city’s history and this building is a big part of Sunderland’s heritage.”

The new venue certainly seems to have made a lasting impression on both visitors and stall owners alike.

Helen Morrell, 42, from Bournmoor, said: “This is a real hidden gem and it’s important it has been preserved for future generations to enjoy.”

Katy Stones, 38, who was selling bath products as part of her Fizzy Lou’s stall, added: “This is such a beautiful building and it’s great to have an event space like this here in Sunderland which can be used regularly.”

Colin Bennett, 71, with wife Barbara. Colin was baptised at what used to be Holy Trinity Church and also sang in the choir.