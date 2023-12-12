Businesses have until the end of next month.

Traders at the Marketplace in The Galleries have been left “angry”, “shocked” and fearing for their futures after being given notice to vacate their stalls and shops by January 28.

The decision has been made by LCP, part of M Core and the national commercial property and investment company that owns and manages the centre

The reason is to make way for the location of a Pure Gym fitness centre and Loungers cafe.

The company has said the tenancy agreements reached with the national companies will be “an exciting development that is key to our ongoing efforts to improve the centre and visitor experience”.

However, after being informed of the decision last Tuesday (December 5) many of the independent traders and small business owners are now facing the prospect of an uncertain Christmas and a financially worrying New Year.

The Marketplace in The Galleries.

One of those left upset and out of pocket by the decision is owner of Coffee and Co, Phillipa Bell, 34, who said: “We were just called to a meeting at 4.40pm last Tuesday and told this change was going to happen and we needed to be out by January 28, ready for work on the new developments to start on February 2.

“It came totally out of the blue and I’m really angry and upset as I left my cafe premises in Seaham to come here.

“I’ve only been here since June and nothing was said about the possibility of this happening when I signed my tenancy agreement.

“I’m angry as I’ve spent around £2,500 on fitting the shop and purchasing my coffee machine.”

Phillipa does accept that LCP were within their legal rights to ask her to leave, with both residents and tenants required to give two weeks' notice.

The company has also offered the opportunity for some of the businesses to relocate elsewhere in the shopping centre,

A spokesperson said: "We are actively working with the traders so they can relocate into the centre, and join the many local, independent businesses who successfully operate here.

"We are pleased to say deals have already been agreed in principle with several, with other offers under consideration. Discussions with them all continue.

"Alternatively, should relocating not be possible or they wish to trade elsewhere, we will assist them with their departure, which, as per their tenancy agreement, requires two weeks’ notice on either side."

However Phillipa responded: "There isn’t enough space for everyone to move upstairs. The rent in that part of The Galleries is also more expensive and it will also cost me more money to fit out the premises how I want it.

"As such, I’ve taken the decision to move elsewhere."

Bill’s Fruit and Veg owner, Bill Beeby, has also been left annoyed by the decision.

Bill, 60, said: "I’d only just moved in. I thought this was going to be a really good location from which to run my stall and I’m gutted I’m now going to have to look elsewhere.

"These are big national companies moving in, but more needs to be done to help local independent traders."

One trader, who wished to remain anonymous, now says she faces an uncertain future and is 'worried about paying her bills'.

She said: "I’ve been in the Marketplace for seven years, but some of these people have been here for more than 20 years and are devastated.

"These are important businesses at the heart of this community.

"I think it’s shocking how it has been done - to be told just before Christmas. I’m hoping to be relocated upstairs, but it’s more expensive.

"If I can’t afford it then I will be left without a job. There has been little thought given for people’s businesses and livelihoods."

However LCP have cited a lack of trading space being used and the long term financial viability of the current set-up as key reasons behind the decision.

A spokesperson said: "These decisions are never taken lightly, but the Marketplace is a prime position in the Centre and is very much under-used.

"The entire space takes up 30,661 sq ft, of which 16,244 sq ft was configured for the Marketplace. Only 50% of that Marketplace space is occupied, and out of the 118 available units there, only 63 are occupied. This is no longer economically sustainable.

A computer generated image of how the new shopping area could look.Photo: LCP

"With increasing demand for larger retail spaces from national brands – testimony to the popularity of the centre – we’ve had to take the decision to maximise the use of retail space.

"Following the previous market managing company’s unexpected liquidation in November last year, we re-opened the market and have been working with various stakeholders to explore options so we could keep the market within the centre.

"Unfortunately, none was commercially viable, which is why we took the decision to redevelop the space.