Man talked back to safety by emergency services after Wearmouth Bridge incident

A man had to be talked back to safety after Northumbria Police confirmed they were alerted to reports of concern for a person on the wrong side of the railings on Wearmouth bridge

By Neil Fatkin
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

The incident took place around 7.30pm on Sunday June 18.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were witnessed at the scene.

The emergency services have confirmed they managed to "talk the man back over" and the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.

