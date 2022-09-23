Man taken to hospital after falling unwell in Sunderland city centre bank
Emergency services attended reports of concern for a man who had fallen unwell inside a bank in Sunderland city centre yesterday afternoon.
Shortly before 1.20pm yesterday (Thursday, September 22), an officer on patrol in Fawcett Street, Sunderland, was approached by a member of the public, who raised concerns for the welfare of a man in Lloyds Bank, who had fallen unwell.
Officers attended the scene where they assisted the man until paramedics arrived.
The man was then taken to hospital.