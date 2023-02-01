News you can trust since 1873
Man taken to hospital after being ‘brought to safety’ during Wearmouth Bridge incident in Sunderland

A man has been taken to hospital after being “brought to safety” following an incident early this morning (Wednesday February 1) on the Wearmouth Bridge.

By Neil Fatkin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 12:57pm

The incident took place at around 5.50am and resulted in the bridge being closed in both directions while emergency services were at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 5.50am today, police received a report of concern for the welfare of man, who was on the wrong side of the railings, on the Wearmouth Bridge. Officers and emergency services attended and the road was closed while they were in attendance.

"The man was brought to safety a short time later and has since been taken into hospital."

