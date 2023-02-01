The incident took place at around 5.50am and resulted in the bridge being closed in both directions while emergency services were at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 5.50am today, police received a report of concern for the welfare of man, who was on the wrong side of the railings, on the Wearmouth Bridge. Officers and emergency services attended and the road was closed while they were in attendance.

"The man was brought to safety a short time later and has since been taken into hospital."