Man taken ill at sea helped by emergency services at Sunderland Marina
A man who became ill at sea while on a pleasure boat was given treatment by emergency teams before he was transferred to hospital.
The North East Ambulance Service was called to Sunderland Marina at 12.21pm today, Thursday, August 15, after it received a call that a patient had become ill while on the boat off the coast of Sunderland.
It dispatched a double-crewed ambulance to the scene and called for help from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team as it went to the aid of the man.
Paramedics then took him by ambulance to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Sunderland Marina in support of North East Ambulance Service after a man had been taken ill on board a pleasure boat at sea
“Assistance was given to transfer the man ashore after his condition had stabilised.
“He was taken to hospital by ambulance.”
The Coastguard has issued advice to boat owners, advising them to contact Humber Coastguard direct on Marine VHF Channel 16 in the event of a medical emergency taking place at sea.
It has also said in case of radio difficulties, the Coastguard can be contacted via 999 or 112.
The service has said that by following such procedures, HM Coastguard will ensure that all appropriate arrangements are put in place for dealing with the emergency.
In case of any coastal emergencies, people should dial 999.