Man sadly dies after fatal road traffic collision

A man has sadly died following a fatal road traffic collision and police officers are appealing to the public for information.

The incident took place on Monday night (February 5) between 8.45pm and 11.30pm on the B6532 between Sacriston and Durham City.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man died when his car left the road and overturned in a field. The incident, involved a blue Toyota Aygo and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended but has since reopened."