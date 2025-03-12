Man rescued from the water at Sunderland Marina and taken to hospital

The Coastguard and emergency services have rescued a man from the sea at Sunderland Marina and have taken him to hospital.

The incident took place at around 8am on Tuesday (March 11) morning.

The Coastguard were alerted to the incident and also sent a lifeboat to help rescue the man.

A spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard sent the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Tynemouth as well as Seaham and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Teams to an incident reported at Sunderland Marina at about 7.50am on March 11.

“Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were also alerted.”

Northumbria Police confirmed they attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Just before 8am yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report of concern for a man who had entered the water in the marina area of Roker, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and worked together to swiftly bring the man to safety.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment but was discharged a short time later.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “On Tuesday March 11 we were called at 7.50am to concerns for a person in the water at Sunderland Harbour.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew, the Hazardous Area Response Team, one duty officer, and a clinical team leader to the incident, with support from our colleagues at the Coast Guard and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

“One patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital."