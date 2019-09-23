Man left in critical condition after blaze at Sunderland flat
A man is in a critical but stable condition after a blaze at a Sunderland flat.
Emergency services were called to Donnison Gardens, in the city’s East End, after reports a property was on fire and there could be someone inside the address.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service sent appliances from Farringdon, Marley Park and Sunderland Centre.
When they arrived, they did not have to put out the small fire, which had begun in a bathroom, but helped a man from the ground floor flat in the two-storey building.
The blaze left the flat badly damaged by smoke.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.30pm on Friday, September 20, police received a report of concern for a man at an address on Donnison Gardens, Sunderland.
“Officers attended and found a small fire inside the property.
“A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering suspected smoke inhalation and he remains in a critical but stable condition.”