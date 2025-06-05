A man was killed in a crash on the A19 in County Durham this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway between Easington and Castle Eden at around 6.45am.

Police said a 42-year-old man driving a Land Rover was fatally injured in a collision with a lorry. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A19 remains in both directions between the A1086 (Easington) and the A181 (Castle Eden), and diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Police were called to reports of a collision between a Land Rover and a wagon on the A19 near Castle Eden, just after 6.45am this morning (June 5).

“The driver of the Land Rover – a 42-year-old man - suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers."

Traffic updates

A spokesperson for National Highways added: “The A19 in County Durham is currently closed in both directions between the A689 at Wolviston and the A1027 at Billingham following a serious collision.

“Emergency services, including Durham Constabulary and the North East Ambulance Service, are on the scene.

“Due to the severity of the incident, the closure is expected to remain in place for an extended period to allow for police investigations and carriageway clean up.”

Diversion routes

Southbound - follow the hallow circle symbol on road signs

Exit the southbound A19(T) onto the B1320, Burnhope Way heading east for approximately 1.1km (0.7 miles).

Turn right at the roundabout onto Passfield Way, heading south-west for approximately 1.8km (1.1 miles) to rejoin the southbound A19(T)

Northbound - follow the solid circle symbol on road signs

Exit the northbound A19(T) and turn left at the top of the slip road onto the A181.

Continue for approximately 1.1km (0.7 mile), and then exit the A181 onto the exit slip road for the B1280.

At the top of the exit slip road turn right onto the B1280, Salters Lane.

Continue on B1280 for approximately 4km (2.5 miles), and then turn right onto the B1283, Durham Lane.

Continue on the B1283 for approximately 3.1km (1.9 miles) until the roundabout with the A182 and from there, rejoin the A19(T).

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.