Man injured in fall at Marsden Quarry is discharged from hospital
A man who was taken to hospital after falling at a quarry site has been discharged from hospital.
The emergency services have revealed further details of the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30am on Saturday, November 2, at Marsden Quarry, off the Coast Road in Whitburn, when a 24-year-old man slipped within the site.
It has been confirmed the man was today discharged from hospital after treatment during the weekend for the head, wrist and ankle injuries he sustained in the fall down the side of the quarry.
The incident began as Northumbria Police launched investigations following a call to the area.
While making checks at the quarry, the man suffered a fall, with police going to his aid.
Officers were quickly joined by members of the North East Ambulance Service, which sent three Hazardous Areas Rescue Teams (Hart) and an ambulance to the scene, working together as they went to the man’s aid.
They were then helped by a team from the Sunderland Coastguard Team, South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, which sent crews from South Shields, Hebburn, Sunderland Central and two officers to the quarry.
The man was taken by ambulance to Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary for further care.
The fire service’s rope rescue crew was part of the call-out, but was not needed during the efforts to help the man into an ambulance so he could receive further treatment.