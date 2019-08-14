Man helped to safety after incident in Seaham Harbour
Coastguard teams joined police to help in a coastal search for a man.
By Fiona Thompson
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 07:27
Durham Constabulary was called to Seaham’s harbour at 11pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 13, following reports of concern, with officers then calling for help from Sunderland and Seaham Coastguard Rescue Teams.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers, together with Coastguard rescue teams, were called to Seaham harbour shortly after 11pm last night following concerns for the welfare of a man.
“The man was thankfully located safe and well.”