Man has to cough up nearly £800 after his waste was found dumped in layby

A man is nearly £800 out of pocket after waste from his yard was found dumped in a layby.

Durham County Council took legal action against Daniel Halliday, of Pine Street in Chester-le-Street, after a neighbourhood warden received a report of a large amount of rubbish in Halliday’s rear yard.

When inspecting the property, the warden noted some wooden doors which were marked and damaged.

Two weeks later, the neighbourhood warden responded to a report of waste being dumped in a layby on Wilfred Street, in Chester-le-Street.

The waste consisted of damaged wooden doors which had similar markings to the doors which were in Halliday’s rear yard. The warden revisited Halliday’s property and found the doors were no longer there.

A letter was sent to Halliday requesting he contact the council by a specified date, however Halliday failed to respond.

He was then served a notice requiring him to attend an interview to assist the council in a fly tipping investigation, which he did not attend.

In mitigation, Peterlee Magistrates Court heard that Halliday said he did not remove the doors himself and someone else entered his property and took the waste to a layby, but Halliday admitted to receiving a letter from the council.

Halliday, 37, pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to make sure his household waste was disposed of by an authorised person and failing to assist with a fly tipping investigation.

He was ordered to pay £754.60 costs and a £26 victim surcharge, totalling £780.60.

Magistrates also imposed a Conditional Discharge for six months.

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “It is so important that people take responsibility for their own waste, whether that is paying a licensed provider to remove the items on their behalf or taking it to any of our Household Waste Recycling Centres for free.

“Our communities continue to tell us that tackling fly tipping is an important issue to them as it has a significant impact on the environment and opens opportunities for crime.

“This case should serve as a message to everyone to make sure they dispose of their waste correctly, as by not doing so they risk facing legal action.”