Loading...

Man found dead at Sunderland address after police receive report of concern for his welfare

Officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in Sunderland this morning before sadly finding a man inside who was deceased.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 2:31 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police were called to an address on Pickard Street in Sunderland at 9.30am today, Wednesday, May 11 after they received a report of concern for the welfare of a man inside.

Emergency services attended the scene where a man was found deceased.

Officers say they do not believe there is any third party involvement and a report is to be made for the coroner.

Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man inside an address on Pickard Street in Sunderland.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Queen’s Royal Baton Relay to visit Sunderland during final journey ahead of Birm...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.30am today (Wednesday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man inside an address on Pickard Street in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and found a man who was deceased.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”

A man was found deceased inside the Sunderland address.
SunderlandPoliceEmergency servicesNorthumbria Police