A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.30am today (Wednesday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man inside an address on Pickard Street in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and found a man who was deceased.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”