Police were called to an address on Pickard Street in Sunderland at 9.30am today, Wednesday, May 11 after they received a report of concern for the welfare of a man inside.
Emergency services attended the scene where a man was found deceased.
Officers say they do not believe there is any third party involvement and a report is to be made for the coroner.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.30am today (Wednesday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man inside an address on Pickard Street in Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and found a man who was deceased.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”