Man describes hearing 'sickening thud' as parachute jumper crashed into his roof in Shotton Colliery
When Alan Stainsby heard a ‘sickening thud’ outside his home he thought it was a car crash – he went outside only to find a parachute jumper hanging from his house.
The 71-year-old was watching the Wimbledon men’s singles final when he heard the mighty thud he described as sounding like a car crash.
Instead when he went outside to investigate he found a parachutist, falling in and out of consciousness, hanging around 12ft high from the gable end of his house in Church View, Shotton Colliery.
The skydiver, who had set off from Peterlee Airfield suffered a broken arm and leg after colliding with the house where he hung suspended by his parachute for around 30 to 45 minutes as emergency services worked to free him.
Retired Alan, who lives with his wife Julie, 62, said: “I was watching the Wimbledon men’s single’s final yesterday when we heard a sickening thud – that’s all I can describe it as.
“We thought it was a car crash it was that bad – remember this is a human body going into a wall.
“I look out the window, went outside and I saw this chap hanging from the gable end.
“It was panic at first – it’s not something you’d ever expect to see.
“My first thought was is the man OK?
“We were worried for him.”
The incident happened just after 2.30pm on Sunday, July 14.
The Great North Air Ambulance was called to transport the patient to Jame Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough.