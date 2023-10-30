Man confirmed as dead after being found on railway tracks
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has sadly died following an incident on the tracks near Chester-le-Street train station.
The tragic incident took place early this morning.
A statement from a British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the tracks near Chester Le Street Railway Station at 6am today (30 October), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner."
The incident resulted in the cancellation of trains this morning between Darlington and Newcastle.