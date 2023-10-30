News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Man confirmed as dead after being found on railway tracks

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:32 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has sadly died following an incident on the tracks near Chester-le-Street train station.

The tragic incident took place early this morning.

Chester-le-Street train station.Chester-le-Street train station.
Chester-le-Street train station.

A statement from a British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the tracks near Chester Le Street Railway Station at 6am today (30 October), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner."

The incident resulted in the cancellation of trains this morning between Darlington and Newcastle. 

Related topics:British Transport Police