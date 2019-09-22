Man brought to safety by emergency services after Wearmouth Bridge alert
A man was handed into the safety of his family and given support from specialist officers after concerns were raised for his welfare on a Sunderland bridge.
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 14:48 pm
Updated
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 14:54 pm
Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team members were called to the Wearmouth Bridge at 12.35pm today, Sunday, September 22, following reports about the man’s safety.
Officers also called in support from the North East Ambulance Service paramedics as they worked at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “We engaged with the man and he has been returned to the care of his family and has also spoken to our Street Triage Team.”
The incident was brought to a close at around 1.30pm.
The Street Triage Team sees police and mental health services work together to support those in need across the city.