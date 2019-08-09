Man and woman found dead in Sunderland house named as inquiries into tragedy continue
The man and woman who were found dead in a Sunderland home this week have been named.
Sunderland Coroner’s Court is investigating the death of the man and woman, who were discovered inside a property in Rowan Close in South Hylton at 9pm on Wednesday, August 7.
Their identities have been confirmed as Daryl Stephen Wyatt, 29, who lived in the street, and Victoria Snowdon, 32, who lived nearby.
Post mortem examinations are due to be carried out in coming days.
Their death left the tight-knit community of South Hylton stunned, with many paying their respects.
Also among those to leave their condolences on social media was Claire Orrell, who said: “Another two gone far too soon, RIP.
“My thoughts are with both families.”
Deb Pulling said: “Heartbreaking, two young lives gone way to early, thoughts go out to their families and friends.”
Northumbria Police officers were called to the address following reports of concern for the pair.
A spokesman added: “Police are carrying out inquiries to establish the cause of death, but at this stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.
“Officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to the public.”
Anyone who has information which could help inquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1109.