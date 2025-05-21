Mackem legend Jill Scott among favourites tipped to appear in Strictly Come Dancing 2025
The former Lioness turned TV personality has been named amongst the favourites to take part in the upcoming series by online betting guide OLBG.com.
The exact lineup for this year’s BBC series is set to be announced later in the summer, but the team at the site has shared the latest predictions surrounding the celebrities who might take part, with Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts the favourite with a 26.7% chance.
She will be hoping for another TV show win, after winning The Masked Singer as ‘Queen Bee’.
Meanwhile, jockey Rachael Blackmore is 3/1 to join Strictly Come Dancing 2025 after announcing her racing retirement.
William Hill's latest market implies a 25% probability that Blackmore will be swapping the racecourse for the ballroom later this year.
BBC will be wanting to get some massive names involved this year with viewing figures down during last year's series.
Nicola Roberts has held firm at the top of the betting since earlier this year and remains the 11/4 favourite, while Tommy Fury and Jill Scott are both familiar faces in the reality and sports world and continue to attract speculative support.
Also in the mix are Hannah Waddingham, tipped for a big TV year, and Gary Lineker although him leaving the BBC this week may have stopped any chances of that happening.
OLBG odds on who will appear in Strictly Come Dancing 2025
Nicola Roberts 11/4
Rachael Blackmore 3/1
Jill Scott 7/2
Tommy Fury 9/2
Hannah Waddingham 5/1
Gary Lineker 6/1
Mike Tindall 7/1
Nigel Farage 8/1
Phil Taylor 9/1