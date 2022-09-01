Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, at the corner of Stockton Road and Mary Street, near Sunderland’s Park Lane Interchange, currently consists of four ground floor commercial units and offices above.

But the new plans aim to redevelop the upper levels of the building into apartments while retaining and “revitalising” the majority of retail units below.

The application has proposed three commercial units at ground floor level, with the fourth set to be turned into a reception lobby and office serving as the main access to six apartments spread across the upper floors.

To make space for the proposed apartments, developers was to add a two-storey building extension at the back.

According to plans developed by Building Design (Northern) Ltd, which is based at Wearside’s former Simpson Street school site, the second floor would see a new staircase and a new roof.

According to planning documents submitted to council officials, each “luxury apartment” would include a living area, bedroom area, kitchen-dining area and bathroom.

The new roof would also “duplicate” an existing brick gable feature to give “a sense of balance” to the building’s exterior, as well as a modern glass link being installed between the two gable elements.

Due to the central location and existing public transport links, no resident parking is proposed for the apartment scheme.

A design and access statement prepared by the firm, on behalf of the applicant, claims the apartment plan would safeguard the building’s future and benefit the local economy.

The supporting statement adds: “There is great potential to revitalise this building and the proposed works display a very purposeful design that conforms to the streetscape and respects the historical character of Mary Street, Stockton Road and the wider [Bishopwearmouth] Conservation Area.

“In conclusion the existing asset is in an unused poor internal condition, and the proposed works to revitalise the commercial units and integrate six luxury apartments to the upper floors would give the building a sustainable future as well as being a very positive addition for the city’s economy”.

A decision on the apartment scheme is expected later this year.