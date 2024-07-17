Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family and friends of Sunderland AFC fan Harvey McWilliams will be taking part in an annual sponsored walk to remember the much loved 18-year-old and to raise vital funds for the charity set-up in his honour.

Harvey tragically took his own life in December 2021 and following his passing his dad Michael set-up the Harvey McWilliams Foundation which provides football boots and other kit to disadvantaged children whose families would otherwise struggle to buy them.

Each year Harvey’s family, friends and members of the public take part in an annual walk to remember Harvey and this year they have set-up a GoFundMe page to raise vital funds to support the charity.

Harvey was a former season ticket holder at the Stadium of Light and a junior player with Darlington FC.

In recognition of Harvey’s love for football, the 34 mile walk will take place between the two clubs’ stadiums, deliberately taking in Chester-Le-Street, Durham and Bishop Aukland on the route.

Michael, 48, who is also a big SAFC fan, said: “The charity has gone from strength to strength and we want to be able to help as many children and young people as possible.

“We have recently provided kit for Chilton Junior Girls’ team as well as a team of refugees in Darlington who are looking to enter a league.

“Harvey loved football - he lived and breathed it, which is why we wanted to set up the Foundation in his name to help children enjoy the sport.

“I like to think Harvey is still helping and it’s comforting to think we are doing something positive out of something so tragic.

“Harvey was a big SAFC fan after I took him to his first game at just two-years-old.

“We would go to the Sunderland games together and so we always start the walk from the Stadium of Light.

“We could have taken a more direct route, but we want to go through as many places as possible to promote the charity and the help we can provide.”

The walk is open to anyone who would like to take part and promotes the key message of the importance of people “opening up and talking” about any problems they may be experiencing.

Michael said: “On December 21, 2021, Harvey went for a run and never came back as he took his own life.

“There were no signs he was mentally ill, but on that day something obviously triggered Harvey to do what he did.

“If we had seen any signs then we wouldn’t have let him go out on his own that day.

“The walk is also about getting people talking, thinking about their mental health and turning to the person next to you and seeing if they are feeling okay - no one will judge you.”

The walk will take place on Saturday August 10, with people asked to meet at the Stadium of Light at 7.30am.

People can wear their club colours and are asked to either promote the walk’s GoFundMe page or raise their own sponsorship to pass on to the charity.

Anyone interested in participating in the walk can contact Michael on 44 7716 172729 or via the charity’s Facebook page.

Michael said: “The walk take between and 12 and 14 hours. We just want to raise awareness and help as many children as possible.”