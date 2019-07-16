Love Island new girl Harley Brash 'will know how to handle herself' says mum Lisa Brash who once dated Robbie Williams and Gazza
The mum of South Shields’ new Love Island star has spoken of her pride at her daughter’s TV new role.
And mum Lisa Brash says the 20-year-old estate agent will have no problem coping with the tabloid attention the show is bound to bring.
Lisa is no stranger to the spotlight herself, having hit the headlines in 2004, when she was romantically linked to both footballer Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne and singer Robbie Williams.
The former probation officer turned TV presenter met the Take That star at an after-show party for Sky TV's The Match, held at Newcastle United’s St James’s Park.
Lisa was attending as a guest of a friend who worked at the TV channel while Robbie was there to cheer on his old friend Jonathan Wilkes, who was captaining a celebrity team against a team of former footballers.
The relationship only lasted a few weeks, but Lisa was the focus of major attention from the national media.
In 2005, she gave an interview in which she claimed her mobile phone had been hacked and text messages read.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
She also claimed a paper had sent her flowers with a concealed microphone and in 2012 launched legal action against publishers News Group Newspapers .
She believes the experience will mean former Ashley Primary School and Mortimer Community College pupil Harley will know what to expect when she heads home.
“She lived through it all with me,” said Lisa. “I think she knows what it is going to be like.
“She is a very clever girl and she will know how to handle herself.
“She will do fine and she will have her whole family to support her when she gets back.”
“She is absolutely stunning and everybody will see that she has got a lovely personality,” she said.
“I am extremely proud of her – how could you not be proud of her?”