Local punk heroes Slalom D will performing amongst an iconic collection of Sunderland football scenes this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mackem punk band will perform at a special charity gig at the Fans Museum on Friday, September 26.

Slalom D at the Music City mural in Sunniside | (The Bigger Picture)

The five-piece returned with a revitalised lineup earlier this year, releasing new music, performing at locations including The Empress Ballroom in Blackpool in front of over 2,000 people and at the National Mackem Day celebrations at Sheepfolds Stables in August.

They’re also recording their third album in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing from post-punk and classic UK punk traditions, the band is proudly rooted in the vibrant and ever-growing Sunderland music scene.

“There’s a real buzz about the city right now,” says bass player Tony Lindstedt. “Sunderland’s a music city through and through—there are new bands popping up, venues thriving, and it just feels like something is really happening here.”

The band say they’re really looking forward to bringing their music to the Fans Museum, with support from Super Burner and Responsa.

As well as housing the world’s largest collection of SAFC memorabilia, the museum, at the former Monkwearmouth Station, has match-worn shirts by the likes of Pelé, Maradona and Beckham as well as items intrinsically linked to the rich heritage of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular match day location thanks to its own bar, the museum also does a host of community work, supporting health and education via football.

Friday’s gig will raise money for The Vision Appeal, which is raising vital funds to support the new Eye Hospital in Sunderland, helping to buy specialist equipment that would not be funded through normal NHS sources.

*Slalom D play The Fans Museum on Friday, September 26.Tickets are priced £5 and are available on the door. Doors open at 5pm, with bands on from 7.30pm.