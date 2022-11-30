'Little Onions' help bring festive cheer at Washington care home with Christmas lights event

People living in Washington’s Willow Brook care home Residents joined with children and volunteers from the town’s Little Onions Club for the event.

The Little Onions group aims to ‘develop lots of layers’ in the children, and organises gardening activities, run by community volunteers, and hosted at care homes for seniors.

Rotary Washington were invited to do the honours at the switch-on event.

Festive fun in Washington.

President Joan Waldron and community service chairperson Neil Mconie represented Rotary Washington.

Neil said: “The Rotary Club supports and sponsors this amazing group of Little Onions, and its volunteers. They are providing a major stepping stone in life for the children.”

Also at the event were stall holders selling their wares, including perfume, candles, jewellery and crafts, and there was musical entertainment provided by a brass band featuring young musicians.

