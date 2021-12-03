The band, which features South Shields own Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards alongside Leigh-Ann Pinnock, broke the news on their official Instagram account last night, Thursday December 3.

A montage of different clips of the group performing was shared on the page with new song Between Us from their new album to accompany it.

The trio rose to fame after forming the successful girl band Little Mix during the the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011.

Perrie Edwards, from left, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Boxing Day' in London, Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Since then, they have attracted fans across the world and sold 60 million albums.

In the caption, the band said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning.

“We love you all so much.

“We are not splitting up, Little Mix are here to stay.

“We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives.

“Little Mix is forever.

“See you on tour.”

Until December last year, Jesy Nelson was the fourth member of the girl group before she quit after nine years, saying the high-profile role had taken a toll on her mental health.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has recently welcomed twins in August with her footballer fiance Andre Gray and has made her acting debut in festive film Boxing Day, while her bandmate Perrie Edwards, 28, gave birth to baby Axel with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21.

The girl’s Confetti tour is due to start in April next year before the band break up.

