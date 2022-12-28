Little Max William Sutton made his grand entrance on Boxing Day morning – five days later than he was expected.

"He was fashionable late,” says proud mum Daisha Farry, 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival was even more special as Max is her and partner Adam Sutton’s first child.

Baby Max takes a nap.

Daisha, a civil servant from Peterlee, gave birth to Max at the University Hospital of Hartlepool at 11.45am on Monday.

He weighed in at a healthy seven pounds two ounces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daisha said: “He was due on the 21st. I had wanted him to be born in time for Christmas then as it got closer I was glad he was late and that I had my Christmas dinner.”

She praised the maternity team at the midwife-led Rowan Suite who were on hand to help her throughout the eight-hour labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daisha Farry and Adam Sutton with baby Max William Sutton born in Hartlepool on Boxing Day.

"I couldn’t fault them, they were absolutely fantastic,” she said. “At first the concern was I was going to end up at North Tees Hospital so I’m absolutely over the moon I could stay in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Up until 6.30 the labour was quite slow then rapidly went quite quickly and he was born at 11.45.”

Diasha added: “With Max being my first child it makes it massively special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and baby were back home within a day and enjoying the attention and well-wishes of family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Max has taken a relaxed start to life so far.

"He’s quite chilled but he’s starting to open his eyes more,” said Daisha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rowan Suite is Hartlepool hospital’s revamped birthing centre which opened in late 2020.

Based within the Maternity Hub it has a team of highly qualified midwives and offers continuity of care pathway for women considered to be low risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad