Sunderland has its own official Christmas song this year - and it’s full of melancholy and hope.

Callum with Barry Hyde in the recording studio | Submitted

The team behind Sunderland’s bid to become a Music City launched a competition to find a festive song for Wearside, as judged by a panel of professional musicians and industry experts, including The Futureheads’ Barry Hyde, The Lake Poets’ Marty Longstaff and Frankie Francis of Frankie & The Heartstrings.

Callum O’Neil, a 17-year-old musician from Washington, has been named the winner of the competition with his song, This Christmas Time, after impressing the team with his track.

The teenager has been playing guitar since he was 10 and has been writing songs for more than five years. His songwriting journey began when he started guitar lessons at school.

At 11, Callum joined the Right Track Music Project, where he was taught to use GarageBand and hone his writing and performance skills.

Callum has been playing guitar since he was 10 | Submitted

Since then, Callum has been writing and recording music in his bedroom with his guitar and has performed at local venues including Washington Arts Centre, Sunderland Empire, Maiden Castle, and Summer Streets Festival.

Callum’s winning song explores how relationships can impact your perception of the Christmas season, and highlights the very relatable way that even joyful places like the local Christmas market can feel different depending on who you’re with.

“I was shocked when I looked at my phone to see the email from Marty (Longstaff) telling me I’d won,” said Callum. “I never expected this—I knew there would be tough competition, but I entered thinking it’d be worth a try.”

Sponsored by the Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME), the competition was designed to help Sunderland celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by inviting local people to write and record their own original Christmas songs.

Callum will now work with Barry Hyde at Birdland Studios to record his track. The song will be engineered, mixed, and mastered by experts from NAME and Birdland Studios ahead of its release via the Sunderland Music City social media channels and on streaming platforms.

“My advice for anyone wanting to start songwriting and making their own music is just to be yourself and enjoy it,” said Callum. “Work with others to bounce ideas off each other, and try out new instruments and techniques.

“But most of all, take every opportunity you’re given. Whether it’s a gig, a competition, or working with new people, it will all help to develop your musical talent.”

Sunderland Music City Music Officer Marty Longstaff said: “It was an absolute pleasure to listen to all the fantastic submissions we got—the creativity we have in Sunderland is unbelievable, and it was really difficult to narrow it down to just one Christmas anthem!

“Callum’s song is full of that melancholy that often comes with the festive season, but it’s also hopeful. It sets the scene of Christmas in the city and really reflects the way being somewhere you feel at home with people you love can affect the way you experience Christmas.”